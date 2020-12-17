Stunning Photos of Winter Storm Gail That Buried New York

Gail doesn't sound fierce enough for the winter storm that has buried the northeast. Over two feet of snow has fallen in parts of Pennsylvania and New York, and it's still coming down.

There's as much as 29 inches of snow so far in Greene and 24 inches in Binghamton. But a little further west in Geneva, there's only 3 inches.

The National Weather Service is urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel as more snow is expected this morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10am in Southern Oneida and Madison counties and includes the cities of Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica.

"It was really bad this morning, with about a foot of snow in the road most of the way," Paul Archer said as he traveled on Elizabethtown Road in Ilion.

Audra Wilcox said her fiancé left for work in Corinth, New York early this morning and there was 16 inches of snow. "Praying for all that have to travel in it today. Please take your time and be safe."

Take a look at stunning photos from Winter Storm Gail.