NY Sash Donates $1,800 To Support Veterans Supply Drive

As part of their 30th anniversary celebration, New York Sash hosted a Giving Day event at their showroom on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro on Monday.

Since November 4th, New York Sash has donated $30 for each customer helped to the Veteran’s Supply Drive organized by Express Employment Professionals.

A total of $1,800 will support local veterans and their families through Feed our Vets and the Utica Center for Development.

John Calabrese, President of Express Employment Professionals, says the Veterans Supply Drive, which was started by his son John in 2016, has been able to raise over 40 tons of food and well over $10,000 for local veterans organizations.

New York Sash also presented donations to annual charitable partners including the Ride for Missing Children-CNY, Utica College Teddy Bear Toss and the Barden Mudfest.