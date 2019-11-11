Stay Extra Warm This Winter with the Ugly Sweater 5Ks in CNY

Nothing will keep you warmer on this winter run than your ugliest sweater and the warmth and good cheer of the holiday season. Three Ugly Sweater 5Ks are coming to Syracuse, Rochester and Utica this winter, so start bundling up!

You'll receive an ugly sweater race shirt for participating, a gift that doubles as a tree ornament for finishing, and a jingle bracelet to carry the sounds of the season with you as you run the course. But don't forget that festive sweater! There's a contest for the best-dressed and most creative sweaters.

Syracuse runners get to immediately work off that Thanksgiving turkey on November 30. The Rochester race is December 7 and the Utica race is December 8.

There's a couple different ways to register for the races. You can sign up online now for $35 to $37.50, depending on which location you're planning to run at. Just keep in mind prices increase for all three races on November 20. You can also sign up during the packet pick-up events, listed below for each race.

Syracuse:

November 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods (4081 NY-31, Clay, NY 13041)

November 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Barking Gull (116 S Willow St, Liverpool, NY 13088)

Rochester:

December 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Medved Running & Walking, 3400 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618

December 7 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W Main St, Honeoye Falls, NY 14472

Utica:

December 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CoreLife Eatery, 4517 Commercial Dr, New Hartford, NY 13413

December 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Sneaker Store, 4490 Commercial Dr, New Hartford, NY 13413

December 8 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Pizza Boy's, 9 Clinton St, New York Mills, NY 13417

Don't have an ugly sweater and running low on time? There will be vintage sweaters available for purchase at packet pick-up events and at the race itself.

The party continues after each of the races, with free beer and food vouchers. Grab those sweaters and get ready to get in shape this holiday season. Happy running!