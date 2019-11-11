The Utica Food Pantry Asking For Frozen Turkeys

The Utica Food Pantry is asking for frozen turkey donations to feed 500 families this Thanksgiving.

The Utica Food Pantry helps over 500 families in need every month. For Thanksgiving, these families receive all the ingredients to prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner at their home with the "When Help Meets Hope" campaign.

Frozen turkeys can be dropped off at the Utica Fire Department on Bleecker Street, or a $20 donation will provide a turkey and all the trimmings needed.

Distribution is November 26, at the Utica Fire Department headquarters at 552 Bleecker Street on Tuesday, November 26th, at 10:00 a.m.

[WKTV]