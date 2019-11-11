Local Organizations Team Up With Comets For Veteran’s Food Drive

Several local organizations are teaming up for a Veteran's Day Food Drive ahead of today's Utica Comets home game matinee.

The Utica Center for Development INC, Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in conjunction with Express Employment Professionals and The Utica Comets will host the drive for Comets Military Appreciation Day.

Any non-perishable food item donated will be utilized for Thanksgiving baskets given to local Veterans and their families in need.

Even if you're not attending the game, you can bring your donation to any Adirondack Bank Center entrance from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m.