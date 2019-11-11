Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Issued For Much Of New York

The public is being asked to be on the look out for a missing vulnerable adult from Sullivan County.

Officials say, 86-year-old Thomas Thanasoulis has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen on Smith Lane in the hamlet of Grahamsville at 7 p.m. Saturday driving a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe.

NY State Police

He is 5'6" tall, at 160 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes. He was last see wearing grey pants and a dark-colored sweater.

He is believed to have been traveling to Lewis County.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP Liberty at 845-292-6600.