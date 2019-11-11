Onondaga North Rotary Honors Veterans with Stunning Flag Display

If you've driven past the Wegman's on Oswego Road in Liverpool recently, you've seen the amazing number of flags planted in the lawn to honor veterans around November 11.

The Onondaga North Rotary put flags up for sale for their Flags of Honor and Gratitude program. Not only did they sell a great number of flags, but they also sold out and the results made for a powerful, chilling sight.

Flags are now available to pre-order for 2020 through the Onondaga North Rotary's website. It costs $15 to refly your flag or $30 if you're a first-time flyer. All proceeds benefit veteran organizations and other local charities.