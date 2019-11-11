It seems everyone who makes beer is getting into the spiked seltzer game. Before you say, "Not my beer", another one has thrown its hat in the ring. I don't drink beer, but I do drink seltzer. I have to admit, I may be tempted to start drinking alcohol with all of these spiked seltzers coming out. Now Bud Light will be introducing a spiked seltzer in the new year.

According to Esquire.com, Bud Light will release its spiked seltzer line that will feature black cherry, lemon-lime, strawberry, and mango flavors. It should be available in stores sometime from January to March of 2020. Look for the packaging in your favorite beverage store.

It will be sold in twelve-packs and contain 5% alcohol and only one hundred calories. They will also offer Bud Light Seltzer in twenty-five-ounce cans. Anhueser Busch already makes two other spiked seltzers. They are Bon & Viv and another from Natty Light.