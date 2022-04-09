Now that adult-use recreation marijuana is legal in New York, there are quite a few cannabis festivals and events happening around the state (and in Canada for folks in Buffalo). And of course, 4/20 is coming up soon. If you are a cannabis connoisseur or at least an enthusiast, you might want to check out some of these events.

New York Cannabis Freedom Festival

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

1065 Pacific Street

Brooklyn, NY 11238

The event will feature vendors, music, speakers, and more. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online.

2022 Cannabis Day Presented by SUNY Erie Pre-law Black Law Student Association

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

121 Ellicott Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Enjoy workshops, Guest speakers. local vendors and more! Meet local cannabis businesses. Learn about cannabis laws and policies. Learn how to start a cannabis business from professionals in the field. This is a must attend event!

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Niagara Falls 420 Expo 2022

Saturday, 23 April, 2022

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Scotiabank Convention Centre

6815 Stanley Avenue

Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3Y9 - Canada

Niagara Falls 420 Expo is a celebration of all things cannabis & community. The event will feature 20,000 square feet of all things cannabis, including; exhibitors, educational seminars, guest speakers, manufacturers, and more. North America's largest celebration of all things cannabis.

Admission ranges from $25.11 to $97.03. You can get tickets here.

Caribbean Anti-Slavery Jouvert Street Festival Celebrated In Brooklyn Getty Images loading...

NYC Cannabis Parade & Rally

Saturday, May 7, 2022

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

32nd & Broadway

New York, NY

The NYC Cannabis Parade and Rally is one of the longest-running cannabis-related events in the world, with its origins stretching all the way back to 1973. Though the event has scaled down somewhat to accommodate New York City Covid prevention regulations, there is still plenty to do at the parade itself, and even more to do through virtual events.

The event is free to attend. Get more info here.

The New York Cannabis Convention

Friday, August 26 – Saturday, August 27, 2022

Albany Capital Center

55 Eagle St, Albany, NY

Get more details here.

New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair

Friday, October 7- Monday, October 10, 2022

NY Harvest Fest is a Northeast Classic featuring 3 stages, art gallery, vendors, speakers, a public and celebrity cannabis cup, an edible cup, great people, good vibes and SO much more...

Get info, as it is provided, here.

