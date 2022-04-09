Horror film fans will be able to watch classic scary movies anytime, day or night, when a new TV channel called Scream Factory TV launches on April 15.

As an arm of the music and home movie company Shout! Factory's horror sub-brand Scream Factory, the channel will air a mix of uncensored horror, thriller, and sci-fi flicks of the past, plus movie marathons and other specials, as ScreenRant reported this week.

Watch the trailer for Scream Factory TV down toward the bottom of this post.

"Shout! Factory TV presents Scream Factory TV, a 24/7 channel that is every fright fan's final resting place for horror, sci-fi, thrillers, and more," the company said in a statement.

It added, "Every movie comes uncensored and ready to terrify. Immerse yourself in the snarling monsters, stalking slashers, terrifying aliens, and shocking moments that have haunted you for years. Stream and Scream with the news channel that's so good…it's scary."

Movies on the docket so far are Bad Moon, Black Christmas, Carnival of Souls, The Cat o' Nine Tails, Chopping Mall, Class of 1984, Communion, The Company of Wolves, The Crush, Dark Star, Day of the Dead, The Exorcist III, Forbidden World, Galaxy of Terror, House on Haunted Hill, Humanoids From the Deep, The Last Man on Earth, Magic, Night of the Demons, Night of the Living Dead, Nightbreed: Director's Cut, Nosferatu, Piranha (1978), Silent Night Deadly Night: Part 2, Sleepaway Camp, The Slumber Party Massacre, The Stepfather, Willard, Witchboard and Witchery.

Scream Factory, launched in 2012, initially mainly reissued movies. They included Collector's Editions of horror faves such as The Thing, Carrie, and Nightbreed. Scream Factory also issued the home video release of The Babadook and fostered modern productions such as Fender Bender, Bite, and Bloodsucking Bastards.

Shout! Factory, first known as Retropolis Entertainment, was founded in 2002 and has become a beacon for film fans due to its many home video re-releases. In addition to acquiring and curating classic cinema, Shout! The factory also releases music and operates a handful of label imprints.

For more info and to learn how to watch, head to shoutfactorytv.com.

Scream Factory TV Trailer