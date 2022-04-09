Police: Masked Suspects Stealing from Cars in Deerfield

Authorities are asking members of the public to stay vigilant and lock all doors - including those on vehicles - after several masked suspects allegedly stole items from cars in one Oneida county town.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Walker Road in Deerfield earlier today, April 9, 2022 for a report of suspicious activity.

Officials say three or four persons wearing masks were seen in the area wearing masks in the middle of the night. In a written release police say, "it was learned that these individuals had made their way through several surrounding neighborhoods off of Walker Road. These individuals attempted to gain entry into multiple vehicles, and were successful in stealing items from within a select amount of victim’s vehicles that had unlocked car doors."

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol recommends that residents remove valuable items from vehicles overnight. Car doors should be locked to prevent easy access larcenies from taking place.

Authorities are asking that residents call police if they are witnesses to any suspicious activity. Likewise, anyone with information that might be helpful to this specific investigation is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at: (315) 736.0141. In the event of an emergency contact 911.

Increased patrols were be conducted in the area until further notice. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. If an arrest is made in this case the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

