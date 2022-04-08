Find Your Dream Donut at These 13 New York Donut Shops

Paula's Donuts, The Cider Mill, Ridge Donut Cafe, Glazed and Confused via Facebook

Donuts are so personal. I have been getting my morning donut at the same place for over 20 years. It's just like the morning paper, or a cup of coffee.

But today's donuts are not like our parents'. Sure you can still get the old standbys like cake donuts or powdered sugar, or cinnamon donuts. But today's donut shops are a lot more snazzy then the ones of old. Some have 25, 30 or even 40 varieties of donuts on sale daily. They are sexy little bake shops. And we love them.

Speaking of favorites, this is a baker's dozen list of 13 great donut shops. Are they the best? Again, it is personal and there are hundreds of places to get a good kruller in Upstate New York. But personally (there is that word again), these are all excellent. Trust me you can't go wrong with this list. You will find your favorite in here somewhere. Maybe a chocolate covered donut? How about a peanut butter and jelly donut? And, have you ever heard of a cannoli donut? Me either. But several on this list serve up these impossible-to-pass-up treats.  Some are seasonal, some are open all year long.

And what about a bright pink mini-donut food truck that has been voted "Best Food Truck in the Finger Lakes?" It is on this list also.

As for me, you will know what my favorite is when you read the "Jamaican Me Rummy" donut description. My mouth is already watering. Check them all out!

Dip Your Donut At Any of these 13 Top Upstate New York Donut Shops

So what is your pleasure? Glazed? Cinnamon? Powdered Sugar? Or do you just revel in the nostalgia of a fresh, hot plain cake donut just like Grandma once made?

In this age of Krispy Kremes and Dunkin' Donuts on every corner in America (it seems) there is something to be said, something to be treasured about a mom-and-pop donut shop that has been around for 25, or even 30 years.

Here is a list of 13 of the best ones in Upstate New York

