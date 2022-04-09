Here Are All The Fairs You Can Enjoy in New York State This Summer

Fair season is quickly approaching in New York State. There are tons of county fairs happening all over the state. Also, the Great New York State Fair has announced many of the entertainment acts that will be hitting the stage. No matter how old you are, there is always something fun to do at the fair. Many of the fairs are agricultural, so they have animal shows and competitions. In addition, there are rides, shows, entertainment, and of course we can't forget - THE FOOD!

Here Are All The Fairs Happening In New York State In 2022

Goshen Historic Track
July 2-4
Downtown Goshen

Cortland County Junior Fair
July 6-9
4849 Fairgrounds Dr, Cortland, NY 13045

Afton Fair
July 7-10
46 E Main St, Afton, NY 13730

Madison County Fair
July 7-10
1968 Fairground Rd, Brookfield, NY 13314

Jefferson County Fair
July 12-17
970 Coffeen St, Watertown, NY 13601

Yates County Fair
July 12-16
2370 Old Rte 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527

Orange County Fair
July 14-21
239 Wisner Ave, Middletown, NY 10940

Allegany County Fair
July18-23
15 North St, Angelica, NY 14709

Chautauqua County Fair
July 18-24
1089 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Hemlock Fair
July 19-23
7370 Water St, Hemlock, NY 14466

Lewis County Fair
July 19-23
5485 Bostwick St, Lowville, NY 13367

Saratoga County Fair
July 19-24
162 Prospect St, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Seneca County Fair
July 20-23
100 Swift St, Waterloo, NY 13165

Orleans County 4-H Fair
July 22-30
12690 State Route 31, Albion, NY 14411

Genesee County Fair
July 23-30
5056 E Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020

Oswego County Fair
July 25-30
291 Ellisburg St, Sandy Creek, NY 13145

Clinton County Fair
July 26-31
84 Fairgrounds Rd, Morrisonville, NY 12962

Broome County Fair
July 26-31
Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862

Boonville-Oneida County Fair
July 26- 31
222 Schuyler St, Boonville, NY 13309

Ontario County Fair
July 26-30
2820 County Rd 10, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Greene County Youth Fair
July 28-31
Joseph D Spencer Ln, Cairo, NY 12413

Orange County Agriculture & Family Festival
July 29-31
300 Finchville Turnpike, Otisville, NY 10963

Cattaraugus County Fair
July 31-August 6
501 Erie St, Little Valley, NY 14755

Chemung County Fair
August 2-7
170 Fairview Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845

Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
August 2-7
85 East Barney Street Gouverneur, NY 13642

Otsego County Fair
August 2-7
48 Lake St, Morris, NY, 13808

Ulster County Fair
August 2-7
249 Libertyville Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

Niagara County Youth Fair
August 3-7
4487 Lake Ave (Route 78), Lockport, NY 14094

Monroe County Fair
August 5-7
6565 East River Rd, Rush, NY

Wayne County Fair
August 7-13
300 W. Jackson St, Palmyra, NY 14522

Franklin County Fair
August 7-14
606 E Main St, Malone, NY 12953

Tioga County Fair
August 9-13
50 West Main St, Marvin Park, Owego, NY 13827

Chenango County Fair
August 10-14
168 E Main St, Norwich, NY 13815

Erie County Fair
August 10-21
5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, New York 14075

Grahamsville Little World's Fair
August 19-21
8230 State Route 55 Grahamsville, NY 12740

Wyoming County Fair
August 13-20
70 Main St, Pike, New York 14130

Delaware County Fair
August 15-20
Fair St, Walton, NY 13856

Steuben County Fair
August 15-21
15 E. Washington St, Bath, NY 14810

Altamont Fair
August 16-21
New York 146 &, Arlington St, Guilderland, NY

Herkimer County Fair
August 16-21 Frankfort
135 Cemetery St, Frankfort, NY 13340

Essex County Fair
August 17-21
3 Sisco St, Westport, NY 12993

Washington County Fair
August 22-28
392 Old Schuylerville Rd, Greenwich, NY 12834

Dutchess County Fair
August 23-28
6636 Route 9 – Rhinebeck, NY 12572 (Gate #1 Entrance All Events)

Trumansburg Fair (Tompkins County)
August 23-28
2150 State Route 96, Trumansburg, NY 14886

New York State Fair
August 24 -September 5
581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209

Columbia County Fair
August 31- September 5
32 Church St, Route 203, Chatham, NY 12037

Schaghticoke Fair
August 31-September 5
69 Stillwater Bridge Rd, Rtes. 67 & 40, Schaghticoke, NY 12154

