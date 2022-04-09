Fair season is quickly approaching in New York State. There are tons of county fairs happening all over the state. Also, the Great New York State Fair has announced many of the entertainment acts that will be hitting the stage. No matter how old you are, there is always something fun to do at the fair. Many of the fairs are agricultural, so they have animal shows and competitions. In addition, there are rides, shows, entertainment, and of course we can't forget - THE FOOD!

Here Are All The Fairs Happening In New York State In 2022

Goshen Historic Track

July 2-4

Downtown Goshen

Cortland County Junior Fair

July 6-9

4849 Fairgrounds Dr, Cortland, NY 13045

Afton Fair

July 7-10

46 E Main St, Afton, NY 13730

Madison County Fair

July 7-10

1968 Fairground Rd, Brookfield, NY 13314

Jefferson County Fair

July 12-17

970 Coffeen St, Watertown, NY 13601

Yates County Fair

July 12-16

2370 Old Rte 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527

Orange County Fair

July 14-21

239 Wisner Ave, Middletown, NY 10940

Allegany County Fair

July18-23

15 North St, Angelica, NY 14709

Chautauqua County Fair

July 18-24

1089 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Hemlock Fair

July 19-23

7370 Water St, Hemlock, NY 14466

Lewis County Fair

July 19-23

5485 Bostwick St, Lowville, NY 13367

Saratoga County Fair

July 19-24

162 Prospect St, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Seneca County Fair

July 20-23

100 Swift St, Waterloo, NY 13165

Orleans County 4-H Fair

July 22-30

12690 State Route 31, Albion, NY 14411

Genesee County Fair

July 23-30

5056 E Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020

Oswego County Fair

July 25-30

291 Ellisburg St, Sandy Creek, NY 13145

Clinton County Fair

July 26-31

84 Fairgrounds Rd, Morrisonville, NY 12962

Broome County Fair

July 26-31

Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862

Boonville-Oneida County Fair

July 26- 31

222 Schuyler St, Boonville, NY 13309

Ontario County Fair

July 26-30

2820 County Rd 10, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Greene County Youth Fair

July 28-31

Joseph D Spencer Ln, Cairo, NY 12413

Orange County Agriculture & Family Festival

July 29-31

300 Finchville Turnpike, Otisville, NY 10963

Cattaraugus County Fair

July 31-August 6

501 Erie St, Little Valley, NY 14755

Chemung County Fair

August 2-7

170 Fairview Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845

Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

August 2-7

85 East Barney Street Gouverneur, NY 13642

Otsego County Fair

August 2-7

48 Lake St, Morris, NY, 13808

Ulster County Fair

August 2-7

249 Libertyville Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

Niagara County Youth Fair

August 3-7

4487 Lake Ave (Route 78), Lockport, NY 14094

Monroe County Fair

August 5-7

6565 East River Rd, Rush, NY

Wayne County Fair

August 7-13

300 W. Jackson St, Palmyra, NY 14522

Franklin County Fair

August 7-14

606 E Main St, Malone, NY 12953

Tioga County Fair

August 9-13

50 West Main St, Marvin Park, Owego, NY 13827

Chenango County Fair

August 10-14

168 E Main St, Norwich, NY 13815

Erie County Fair

August 10-21

5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, New York 14075

Grahamsville Little World's Fair

August 19-21

8230 State Route 55 Grahamsville, NY 12740

Wyoming County Fair

August 13-20

70 Main St, Pike, New York 14130

Delaware County Fair

August 15-20

Fair St, Walton, NY 13856

Steuben County Fair

August 15-21

15 E. Washington St, Bath, NY 14810

Altamont Fair

August 16-21

New York 146 &, Arlington St, Guilderland, NY

Herkimer County Fair

August 16-21 Frankfort

135 Cemetery St, Frankfort, NY 13340

Essex County Fair

August 17-21

3 Sisco St, Westport, NY 12993

Washington County Fair

August 22-28

392 Old Schuylerville Rd, Greenwich, NY 12834

Dutchess County Fair

August 23-28

6636 Route 9 – Rhinebeck, NY 12572 (Gate #1 Entrance All Events)

Trumansburg Fair (Tompkins County)

August 23-28

2150 State Route 96, Trumansburg, NY 14886

New York State Fair

August 24 -September 5

581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209

Columbia County Fair

August 31- September 5

32 Church St, Route 203, Chatham, NY 12037

Schaghticoke Fair

August 31-September 5

69 Stillwater Bridge Rd, Rtes. 67 & 40, Schaghticoke, NY 12154

