Police are investigating another shots fired incident in the city of Utica.

Officers from the Utica Police Department were called to Watson Place near Sunset Avenue on Friday, April 8, 2022 at approximately 5:05pm for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived they spoke with residents who said that one person was seated inside a vehicle when an as yet unknown suspect or suspects fired a shot toward them. The bullet went through the rear driver's side window and exited out the front passenger's window. The suspect or suspects then fled - witnesses did not provide additional information regarding the direction in which the suspect/s left the scene.

The person who was seated in the car was not injured.

Police are asking witnesses, those with surveillance video footage, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to please step forward and contact police.

Calls can be made to the UPD's GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative) Unit at: (315) 520.0842.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. At the time of this posting no charges have been file. However, if charges are filed in this case the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

