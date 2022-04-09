Authorities are releasing the names of the victims in a fatal crash that took place earlier this week in Albany County.

The crash involved a 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer that was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Guilderland, New York, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Police were called to the scene slightly before 8:00am after being called for a report of a crash involving several vehicles. The incident took place near mile marker 151.5 in the eastbound lane between Exit 24 (Albany) and Exit 25 (Schenectady) on the highway.

I-90 Between Exit 24 and Exit 25 in Guilderland, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) I-90 Between Exit 24 and Exit 25 in Guilderland, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police, traffic along the road began to slow down because of congestion. The tractor trailer driver, identified as 53-year-old Larousse Desrosiers of Boston, Massachusetts, was not able "to avoid the traffic and subsequently struck (five) passenger vehicles."

The truck came to a rest only after crashing into the fifth vehicle, a 2016 Volkswagen. The truck and the Volkswagen caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Albany County Coroner. Her name had previously been withheld pending notification of family. She was brought to Ellis Hospital for a pending autopsy. The NYSP is now identifying her as 26-year-old Courtney E. Mahar of Cobleskill, New York.

Brian M. Harper, a 33-year-old man from Rotterdam, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene. Harper was driving a 2014 BMW when his car was hit by the tractor trailer. He was brought to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady for a pending autopsy.

James G. Fox, a 50-year-old man from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is being treated for injuries described as "serious" and was last listed in critical condition. He was driving a 2017 Audi and was brought to Albany Medical Center.

The other victims of the crash are being treated for injuries that police describe as "non-life-threatening." They are identified as:

Anthony W. Squillo of Glenville, New York. The 33-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle being driven by James Fox. Squillo was brought to Albany Medical Center;

Samantha E. Bonanno of Amsterdam, New York. The 35-year-old was driving a 2017 Ford Escape;

Amanda J. Clark of Schenectady, New York. The 34-year-old was driving a 2018 Nissan pathfinder. She was brought to St. Peter's Hospital.

Desrosiers, the driver of the tractor trailer, was not injured. He was brought to the New York State Police barracks in Latham to be evaluated by an NYSP Drug Recognition Expert. According to the State Police, "Impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor." The truck was a vehicle marked for Amazon Prime.

Police say that the incident and its cause are still under investigation. Witnesses and anyone with information - including dashcam footage - that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police Investigator Matthew Spickler at: (518) 724.7565.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that, should charges be brought in this case, all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

