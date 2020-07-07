NY Bill Would Force Police to Have Personal Liability Insurance

A new bill was just introduced in New York that would require police to have personal liability insurance for lawsuits regarding misconduct.

There's been a lot of conversations lately about the future of police departments all over the country and especially here in New York. Politicians and lawmakers are feeling pressured to make changes in the way the police offers are both funded and how they conduct business. Citizens are demanding officers to be held accountable for their actions.

Several actions have taken place already like the $1.5 million budget cut to the NYPD and the repeal of 50-A.

A Democratic Senator from the Bronx once one more measure in place for personal accountability for New York City officers.

According to the New York Post, a bill was recently introduced by Alessandra Biaggi that would require police officers to take out personal liability coverage so the department would not need to cover lawsuits for misconduct. Currently, the taxpayers are the ones who are ultimately responsible financially for an officers misconduct.

