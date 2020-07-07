Kayuta Restaurant in Remsen Hosting Summer Drive-In Movie Series

The COVID-19 health crisis may change the WAY we enjoy the summer of 2020, but it can't RUIN summer unless we let it.

It's great to see lots of local businesses altering or augmenting the way they do business in order to survive and thrive in this new pandemic-ridden existence we're living. The legendary Kayuta Drive-In American Retaurant in Remsen is offering a drive-in movie series as a way to allow folks to forget their coronavirus troubles, while observing social distancing recommendations.

Kayuta is targeting certain Wednesday nights, starting July 8th. Tickets are being sold in advance and space will be limited. The price of admission is $20 per car, the gates open at 7PM, and the movies begin as soon as darkness comes. Of course, you know there will be awesome food and ice cream. Here's the schedule so far:

JULY 8, JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (STARRING THE ROCK, KEVIN HART & JACK BLACK)

JULY 22, THE PRINCESS BRIDE (STARRING MANDY PATINKIN & ANDRE THE GIANT)

AUGUST 8, AMERICAN GRAFFITI (STARRING RICHARD DREYFUSS & RON HOWARD)

The movie nights are being co-hosted by GypsyFilmsCNY. For information and tickets, head to the Kayuta Facebook page. The physical address for GPS purposes is 10101 Dustin Road in Remsen.

What drive-in movies do you remember seeing? When's the last time you pulled into a drive-in theater?