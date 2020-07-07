‘Night Moves’ Gave Bob Seger Nationwide Success

Night Moves is the ninth studio album by Bob Seger, and his first studio album to credit the Silver Bullet Band. The album was released on October 22, 1976, and gave Seger nationwide success.

Three singles were released from the album, with two of them making the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. The singles were Night Moves, Rock and Roll Never Forgets, and Mainstreet.

The album became Seger's second to become certified gold by the RIAA and was his first to be certified platinum. It later achieved certification of sextuple platinum.

The tracklisting for Night Moves is: