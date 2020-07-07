Free Food Giveaway Wednesday at Redeemer Church in Rome
Redeemer Church in Rome is hosting another free community food giveaway on Wednesday.
The church has partnered with Compassion Coalition and is hoping to supply groceries to some 200-plus families tomorrow. Pastor Mark Schilling says grocery items include things like milk to cheese, vegetables, meats, snacks, and more.
The church is located at 129 North Washington Street in Rome.
No appointment is necessary.
