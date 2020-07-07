Yankees No Longer In ‘Field of Dreams Game’, Now White Sox Vs. Cardinals

The Field of Dreams game will happen, but it will now be the White Sox Vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

It was announced in 2019 the Field of Dreams matchup would be the Yankees Vs. White Sox, but with 2020 being an unpredictable one, the Yankees and the White Sox no longer face each other.

It was one of the most anticipated games this season. For the first time, a Major League Baseball game would be played on the same field from the classic movie, Field of Dreams.

Construction is still in progress of building a temporary 8,000 seat stadium. The White Sox said in a press release the ballpark has a design of Old Comiskey Park that was home to the White Sox from 1910-1990.

The Field of Dreams Movie Site director of operations, Roman Weinberg, told CBS2 Iowa in June; "Phones have been ringing off the hook since yesterday when the announcement was made that the season would start here in July,"

While it is unknown if fans will be able to attend this game, it will be broadcasted on FOX on July 13th at 6:30 pm.

“We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand,” MLB said.

Now, we will have to wait just a few more weeks to see the Sox and Cardinals 'have a catch' in Iowa.