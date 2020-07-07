Yankees 60 Game 2020 Schedule Is Out

As we all wait with bated breath to see if the 2020 60 game MLB season will actually take place we now know who the Yankees will play on what days. Here's a quick look at the Yankees travels, big matchups, and possible issues that could pop up.

The season starts where and when we thought it would July 23 rd the Yankees are featured in Washington against the defending World Series Champion Nationals to start the season. The obvious storyline line here is two-fold, the reigning champs versus the favorites to win this year and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole against Nats Max Sherzer.

The Red Sox come to the Bronx for a three-game set on July 31st, which is always exciting, but the games I'm watching involve the Florida teams. The Yankees travel to Tampa to face the Rays August 6th through the 9th. Hopefully, the Florida COVID-19 spikes will have settled down. The Rays come to Yankee Stadium in mid and late August when the Yankees finish the season hosting the Miami Marlins September 25th to the 27th. These games could present major hurdles depending on how restricted travel is between New York and Florida.

The other potential travel issue that pops off the page is when the Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays. All the Blue Jays vs Yankees games are in September so fingers crossed the border will be open in both directions.

