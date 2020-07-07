Oneida County Public Market Entry Project Moves Forward

Oneida County and the City of Utica have joined in a shared services agreement to demolish a building that will pave the way for a new entrance to the Oneida County Public Market at Union Station.

Demolition of the building at 417-421 Main Street was completed on Monday.

Officials say clearing of debris and backfilling of the site is expected to take about two to three weeks.

The Utica DPW donated the labor for the demolition team, equipment and services, while the county rented heavy equipment, hired the necessary consultants and is paying the tipping fees.

The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority is hauling away the debris.

“The ongoing multi-million dollar renovation to the REA Wing at Union Station has elevated the status of the Oneida County Public Market and spearheaded a resurgence in downtown Utica,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “This current partnership with the City of Utica has enabled us to clear the way for a proper entrance to the market and further improve this regional asset in a cost-effective manner.”

"The coordination between the City and Oneida County is a great example of the working relationship municipalities should pursue on behalf of its constituents, " said Mayor Robert Palmieri.

The county purchased the property for $30,000.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $350,000.

Once the site is cleared and prepared, the area will be utilized to provide improved access to the public market and additional parking.

photo courtesy of Oneida County

.