Calling All Seinfeld Fans: George Costanza is in Cooperstown!

When you think about some of the all-time brilliant front office baseball minds, you probably immediately think of George Costanza. At least I do.

Who can forget George's incredible (albeit short-lived) run as the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary of the New York Yankees -- a position he held during Seasons 6-8 on Seinfeld.

During that period, Costanza found himself engaged in several unforgettable exchanges with none other than Yankees' owner himself, George Steinbrenner. Whether it was getting the boss hooked on calzones, or making Steinbrenner think there was a bomb under his desk, the dynamic between the two George's is not only comedically noteworthy, but noteworthy in the sport of baseball as well.

"Jerry, it's Frank Costanza. Mr. Steinbrenner's here, George is dead, call me back."

Apparently the brain trust behind Cooperstown's Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum also felt this way, as they have installed a tremendous facsimile of Steinbrenner and Costanza in their museum!

Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum, located at 99 Main Street in Cooperstown, prides itself on being "the only wax museum dedicated to baseball."

Realistic, life-sized wax figures of many of the greatest players in baseball history. Including some that you may not expect.

Apparently the Steinbrenner/Costanza scene is part of that which "you may not expect." Who knew?!

FUN FACT: The real George Steinbrenner agreed to make a cameo on Seinfeld, and they even filmed it. But he was apparently such a bad actor that Larry David had to make the uncomfortable call to cut the scene. After that David decided to portray Steinbrenner himself, and the rest is history.

Check out the deleted George Steinbrenner cameo below:

