Cheers: Here’s Your Chance To Own A Winery in the Finger Lakes, New York

The Finger Lakes is known in New York State for being wine country. A lot of people take trips there for wine tasting tours, and visit all of the wineries in the region. This winery is one of the most popular in the region, The Glenora Wine Cellars first opened their doors in 1977 as the first winery on Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York. Now the beautiful winery resort could be yours.

It's truly a great investment opportunity for someone who enjoys wine, and the hospitality industry. The Glendora Wine Cellars are open year round, drawing in thousands of visitors to experience the wine tasting experience in the Finger Lakes.

In 2021 Glenora Wine Cellars produced 56,000 cases, and hosted 86,000 visitors.

According to Lands of America, by purchasing the property, you'll get 64 acres of land. Not only will you get all of the land, but you'll also gain ownership of "The Inn at Glenora" which has 30 rooms and "Veraisons" a gourmet restaurant that overlooks Seneca Lake. In addition, there is a 1,400 square foot home and a 14 acre property with a year round home overlooking Seneca Lake with 600' of Seneca Lakefront.

The wine industry is growing rapidly. According to Grand View Research, the global wine market size was valued at USD 417.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. That makes now the perfect time to invest in a property like this if you were considering investing in something.

All of this could be yours for $10,850,000.

FOR SALE: Glenora Winery - A "Finger Lakes Gem" Glenora Winery is the oldest winery on Seneca Lake, widely known for it's warm hospitality and magnificent lakeside setting has garnered exemplary reviews both in and outside the Finger Lakes Region. In 2021 Glenora Wine Cellars produced 56,000 cases, and hosted 86,000 visitors. The property includes "The Inn at Glenora" which has 30 rooms and "Veraisons" a gourmet restaurant that overlooks Seneca Lake. In addition there is a 1,400 Sq Ft home and a 14 acre property with a year round home overlooking Seneca Lake with 600' of Seneca Lakefront. Take a look at what could be yours.

This New York Luxury Home is Any Wine Lover's Dream Located at 80 Brown Road in Saratoga is a STUNNING Georgian-style home on 8+ acres. It's currently on the market, and any wine connoisseur would die to live in it.

This Adirondacks Winery Is For Sale In New York Are you looking to live and work in the Adirondacks? The Ledge Rock Hill Winery is for sale, and it could make your dream become a reality.

