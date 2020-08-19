CNY Winery Can’t Survive Coronavirus Pandemic, Closing This Month

A central New York winery can't survive the coronavirus pandemic, despite making several changes, and plans to close this month.

Greenwood Wines and Liquors in East Syracuse is going out of business in a few weeks.

"After several months of trying to succeed during the pandemic, I have decided to close the winery and liquor store on August 28," Tom Greenwood shared on Facebook. "So stock up on some great wines and spirits at huge discounts."

Greenwood added the locally owned and operated store featuring New York State produced wine, beer and distilled spirits, including Bourbon, Vodka and gin to help offset the loss in revenue from the pandemic.

The Bistro remained closed but the outdoor patio featured tastings. Despite all the changes, Greenwood says his 7 year business on Collamer Road in East Syracuse will be forced to close it's doors.

Greenwood Wine and Liquors is just one of many locally owned businesses COVID-19 is affecting. Several owners have decided to close their doors including the Black Cat restaurant in Utica.

Several national chains have closed their retail stores as more people shop online.