Stop And Smell The Rosé When You Own This Wonderful $12M Winery In New York

If you love wine and want quite a bit of beautiful land, here is your opportunity.

This literally is a chance to start up a business, except you don't have to worry about getting the right equipment, it already is there. The land is all ready to go for you, just buy the winery and live happily. Plus, it already is a fairly well-known winery that only plays to your favor. If you think the $12 million dollar price tag is steep, there are even more ways you can scrape up money while owning the winery.

There is a manor on land that has a very rich history. It actually was built in 1826 from stone dug up while digging the Erie Canal. The home has many rustic features that are mesmerizing, and so does the barn. It is very much in style to do weddings and receptions in a barn-like you can be the owner of. Just yet another income source when you shell out the cash for the winery as a whole.

Need more incentive? How about the fact that there is an apple orchard on the premises. Out of the total 122 acres of land, 6 of those acres consist of an apple orchard. Seeing a trend? The wine isn't the only revenue stream you can have when you own the incredible Freedom Run winery in Lockport, New York. If you've yet to be sold on the idea, keep scrolling and check out the pictures.

Stunning Freedom Run Winery For Sale In New York For $12 Million

