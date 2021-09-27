Chill And Enjoy Wine From New York Winery Doubling As An Alpaca Farm

It is quite the interesting combination, a local New York winery, but also a fully functional farm. It gets better, they do more than just wine.

We are so lucky in New York State, and especially in Central New York to have so many wineries just a short drive away. This winery proves why we are so lucky. Running a winery is probably a really tricky thing to do, but when you also have a farm to tend to with a not so typical breed of animal it seems even harder. But, Savage Winery gets it done.

Savage Winery is located in Chaffee, New York. That's located about an hour southeast of the Buffalo area, and about an hour southwest of Rochester. If you're going to make the trip into Western New York, you can sip on some beer at the winery too. They have plenty of cold frothy options on tap for you. They also have plenty of ciders too, so they are a farm, a winery, and they brew hard cider. Apricot, peach, apple, and plum are just a few of the flavors they off.

You can't forget the wine though. According to their website they specialize in sweeter wines, but they make and offer a variety of them. Everything from dry white, to robust deep reds too. Long story short, if you're a wine lover, they have something for you.

Along with the alpacas, the farm also has a few other smaller animals too.

Reminder: drink responsibly and don't drink and drive!

