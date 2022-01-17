Raise A Glass! Ice Wine & Beverage Festival Returns To Central NY
The festival is the largest ice wine tasting festival and celebration in all of New York State. Chef Autumn Greer from RIT Catering is also rejoining the festival. She'll be bringing a wide assortment of gourmet courses to pair with the wines.
First off... What is Ice Wine?
No, it isn't just wine on ice or a bottle that's frozen. The grapes themselves are actually harvested frozen. The best temperature to do this at is between 12 and 18 degrees. Harvesters will typically pick the grapes from the vines over night to meet this requirement. Currently, they could go out at noon and be just fine. This ice wine is known for being more concentrated and sweeter than typical bottles.
The NYS Ice Wine & Culinary Festival is being held Saturday, February 12th at Casa Larga in Fairport with two sessions available. One is from 11am-2pm and the other from 3-6pm.
If one festival isn't enough, Casa Larga is hosting the NYS Craft Beverage & Culinary Festival the day after on Superbowl Sunday. As long as you didn't have too much the day before, you can enjoy the event that pairs spirits and brews together with a Superbowl twist. This solo session will run from 11am-2pm on Sunday, February 13th.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Table of 2 - Regular $130+tax, Club Members $117+tax
- Table of 4 - Regular $260+tax, Club Members $234+tax
- Table of 6 - Regular $390+tax, Club Members $351+tax
Tickets will not be sold at the door and are only allowed for one session.