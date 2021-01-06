New York State Owes Oneida County Residents $30,698,384

We can't imaging have enough money to lose, but it does happen. Right now, there are 65,487 unclaimed cash accounts in Oneida County. Are any of them yours?

At the time of publishing this story, New York State has $386,189,826 in lost money. $1.5 million is returned to people just like you and me who file a claim every day. Lost or unclaimed money gets turned over by organizations required to report dormant accounts to the New York State Office of the State Comptroller.

Unclaimed Cash in Central Leatherstocking Region

Broome County has 64,131 unclaimed accounts totaling $27,178,101.

Chenango County has 12,463 unclaimed accounts totaling $4,570,511.

Madison County has 15,286 unclaimed accounts totaling $7,300,159.

Montgomery County has 16,116 unclaimed accounts totaling $7,033,811.

Oneida County has 65,487 unclaimed accounts totaling $30,698,384.

Otsego County has 16,606 unclaimed accounts totaling $6,986,104.

Schoharie County has 7,418 unclaimed accounts totaling $2,356,093.

Unclaimed Cash in Adirondack Region

Clinton County has 20,251 unclaimed accounts totaling $8,919,885.

Essex County has 9,434 unclaimed accounts totaling $3,490,141.

Franklin County has 12,258 unclaimed accounts totaling $4,486,823.

Fulton County has 14,155 unclaimed accounts totaling $5,602,563.

Hamilton County has 1,635 unclaimed accounts totaling $437,366.

Herkimer County has 15,093 unclaimed accounts totaling $5,916,504.

Lewis County has 4,300 unclaimed accounts totaling $1,414,514.

Warren County has 22,415 unclaimed accounts totaling $8,613,624.

Washington County has 15,427 unclaimed accounts totaling $5,461,181.

Unclaimed Cash in Finger Lakes Region:

Cayuga County has 18,096 unclaimed accounts totaling $7,366,045.

Chemung County has 23,190 unclaimed accounts totaling $9,418,507.

Cortland County has 11,945 unclaimed accounts totaling $4,486,746.

Livingston County has 14,019 unclaimed accounts totaling $5,107,433.

Monroe County has 240,355 unclaimed accounts totaling $106,762,225.

Onondaga County has 153,251 unclaimed accounts totaling $71,995,177.

Ontario County has 27,510 unclaimed accounts totaling $10,284,356.

Schuyler County has 4,387 unclaimed accounts totaling $1,640,787.

Seneca County has 7,638 unclaimed accounts totaling $3,180,313.

Steuben County has 24,170 unclaimed accounts totaling $10,705,443.

Tioga County has 12,251 unclaimed accounts totaling $4,346,707.

Tompkins County has 42,733 unclaimed accounts totaling $17,630,091.

Wayne County has 21,036 unclaimed accounts totaling $7,910,217.

Yates County has 5,220 unclaimed accounts totaling $1,782,471.

Types of Unclaimed Funds Accounts Include:

Bank Accounts – savings, checking, and CDs

Court Funds

Dividends

Estate Proceeds

Insurance Benefits/Policies

Stocks, Bonds, Mutual Funds

Telephone/Utility/Security Deposits

Visit the Search for Lost Money online service on the New York State Office of the State Comptroller's website.

Enter your name or the name of the business or organization you're searching for.

If there is a match, the results will show matching names.

Be sure to check out the Search Tips - especially if you don't get any search results. Your unclaimed funds could be listed with your last name first, with a common misspelling, or under a nickname.

Today could be a big payday! Good luck!