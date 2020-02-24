$16 Billion in Unclaimed Funds From NYS Could Be Yours

Do you live in New York? Do you think that you give the state too much money? My answer is "Yes" to both and I'm sure your answer is "Yes" too. I have good news for you New York State may have money for YOU and ME.

In 2020 already, there is over $60,000 in unclaimed funds and a recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller said that there is 16 billion...that's right, BILLION in unclaimed funds.

So for once, let New York State give you money. I know it sounds like one of those too good to be true things but it's a fact and you could be getting cash. I wouldn't blame you for being apprehensive but it's worked for me and it can work for you too.

I've done this for the past several years and I got back old stock money, an uncollected paycheck, a refund for a pair of headphones and more. My relatives and co-workers have gotten money back and believe me, I don't want to make them mad.

Here's how it works: You go to specific counties and regions to see the unclaimed funds, they even provide search tips. Go here to see if you (or your organization) have some money coming to you in your area.

If you didn't get a tax refund from New York, maybe this will help and it'll only cost you some time to find out if you have money coming your way. If you have thousands coming back then you're welcome and you can buy me lunch.

[via New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli]