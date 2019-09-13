Lost Money From NYS Could Be Yours and It’s No Joke

Do you live in New York? Do you think that you give the state too much of your money? If you answered "yes" to both, I may have some good news for you. New York State may have money for YOU.

Here's a way to get lost money from New York State and have it go to you or your organization. In 2019 alone, over $279,043,625 has been unclaimed already. So for once let New York State give you money...Wow, that's hard to believe.

I know this may sound too good to be true but some friends have done this for the past several years and have gotten back money almost every time. I got the money that was owed to me from old stock money, an uncollected paycheck, insurance money and even a refund for a pair of headphones.

Some people have been apprehensive about this and I don't blame you but my relatives have checked it out and have gotten money back too. Believe me, I don't want to make the family mad.

You can even go to specific counties and regions to see the unclaimed funds, they even provide search tips. Go here to see if you have some money coming to you in your area, think of it as Christmas coming early.

You'll be sorry if you don't check it out and it'll only cost you some time. If you have thousands coming back then you're welcome and you can buy me lunch.

[via New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli]