New York could double the fines against telecommunications companies transmitting annoying automated calls to residents.

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will propose legislation this year requiring companies to use the latest technology to block robocalls.

Service providers will be required to fully implement an industry-based call authentication tool as soon as possible to flag potential spoofing calls.

Cuomo says as technology improves, robocallers are trying new ways to get around being identified, so telecom companies need to be tasked with quickly adopting new measures to warn consumers about potential robocalls and scams, including those not originating in New York State.

The Governor announced his proposal right after President Donald Trump this week signed a bill aimed a reducing unwanted calls.

While new legislation is looking to cut down on unwanted calls and double the penalty against “Do Not Call” law violators, New Yorkers are still encouraged to report telemarket and scam calls online at www.donotcall.gov or by calling 888-382-1222.