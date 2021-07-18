How many times do you deal with robocalls on a daily basis? I get several, even though I have certain features from my phone provider along with restrictions and protections New York State puts on robocalls, they still come through. Maybe not as many as in the past, but they still happen.

Unfortunately, many have a local number, and after being fooled more times than I should have, if a name doesn't come up on my phone or I don't recognise the phone number, local or long distance, I will not answer the call. And that's a problem, because I do get calls from people I do want to speak with, and if they don't leave a message, I may not get a return call.

Have you noticed that some telemarketers have found ways to get around the robocall legislation by using text messaging? I have noticed that increasingly, and many come with a link to click. That's not going to happen. I can't imagine what that link could do to my phone.

Get our free mobile app

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has addressed this issue recently. According to the New York State Governor's website, on July 13th, Governor Cuomo signed into legislation an addition to the robocall to include electronic text messages as a form of telemarketing.

If you have signed up for the New York State 'Do Not Call Registry' with this new legislation signed into law, it will also include telemarketing text messaging. That's great news for those of us who are tired of our phones alerting us to unwanted calls and text messages. That is, unless you like receiving them, but I can't imagine most people would. For more information on the new telemarketing messaging legislation, visit the NY Governor's website.

via NY Governor Website

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.