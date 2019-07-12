New York Hunting Fishing and Hiking App Could Save Your Life

The Department of Environmental Conservation has rolled out a new app. And whether you hunt, fish, or hike; there are several improved features some of which could save your life in the outdoors.

The DEC is so excited about their new product, they're encouraging you to uninstall the old app and add the new one. Both are free by the way. One key feature is an alert that supplies your GPS coordinates in case of an emergency. Just as important, it functions with little to no mobile data reception. There's even a compass to aid in navigation.

In addtion to providing all the legal info you need to know about seasons and licenses, the new app's GPS mapping can record waypoints and photos where you saw the big buck or landed the lunker. The video below has more details on how to use the GPS feature,

Read more about the features and download the app in the Apple app store or Google Play store.

SOURCE: Department of Environmental Conservation