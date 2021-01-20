New Yorkers Can Now Buy Lottery Tickets From Their Phone

Want to buy a lottery ticket without leaving home? There's now an app for that.

For the first time, New Yorkers can play the lottery from the comfort of home. Jackpocket, the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S., gives New Yorkers an easy, secure way to buy official state lottery tickets from their smartphones. In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York. Jackpocket is the first officially-licensed New York courier service under the new regulatory framework.

“As a native New Yorker and growing up watching my father play the lottery, being able to use Jackpocket in New York is personal for me,” said Peter Sullivan, CEO and founder of Jackpocket. “Jackpocket’s mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. I’m proud that now it’s easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in New York.”

Jackpocket Lottery Games

Powerball

Mega Millions

New York Lotto

Cash4Life

Win 4

Take 5

Pick 10

Numbers

New York joins Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington DC to have the app.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

The New York Lottery contributed over $3 billion in 2019 to help support education in New York State and continues to represent 13% of the total state education aid to local school districts.