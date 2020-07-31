This year has been exhausting, so there's definitely no shame to take advantage of any free stuff. You deserve it! Throughout the month of August, Dunkin has your chance to grab free items inside the Dunkin app for Perks members!

If you're a DD Perks member (or if not, it's free to sign up), you can grab a free coffee on Mondays and free donuts on Fridays with any of the other deals running almost until the end of the month.

Free Coffee Mondays: get a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any food item on August 3, 10, and 17.

Free Donut Fridays: get a free donut with the purchase of any beverage on August 7, 14, and 21.

All you have to do is scan a loyalty ID or Dunkin gift card at checkout if you're ordering in-store or order ahead through the Dunkin' app. The app is available for free inside your phone's app store: whether you have an Apple or Android device. Just create a perks account and you'll be able to take advantage of all the free items that are up for grabs inside the app! It's super easy to get.

Dunkin announced earlier this week that they are planning to close 800 stores across the nation. There's no word on the exact Dunkin locations that will be closing. A store on River Road in Marcy recently shut their doors. It's said that over half of the locations inside Speedway convenience stores and gas stations.