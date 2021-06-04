The days of getting the kid down the street to mow your lawn for a couple of bucks are long gone. But today's technology will let you find someone who will without ever leaving your comfy couch. Yep, lawn mowing, there's an app for that too.

Residents from Utica to Syracuse can use the website, Greenpal to find a reliable and affordable lawncare service. Best of all, you will never have to talk with a person or pushy salesperson to schedule your service. And it's not like shooting in the dark, all the available companies will share customer reviews. Here's how it works:

Go to yourgeenpal.com and enter a few details about your lawn, location, and the service your are seeking. No credit cards or commitments are required to get a quote, you can even pick a specific day to have the lawn cut. The information is then sent to grass cutting services and lawn care companies near you, they respond with a quote for the service. You can compare rates from different companies, see their customer reviews, pictures of their work and how many times they have been used by Greenpal. The cost usually ranges from $25 to $45.

Payments for services can be done through the website or their Greenpal app, where you can also schedule mowing and services for the coming weeks. And while none of us want to think about it now, snow removal is also offered by many of the same companies.

