A woman in Texas recently got married, and since she was new to town, she invited strangers to be her bridesmaids using the Bumble BFF app.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

Source: <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/bride-asks-strangers-bumble-bff-bridesmaids">Fox News</a>