Ice Fishing Safety Tips

Here are a few tips to help you stay safe on the ice while you enjoy one of the most popular winter activities in our area. John Callaghan who is from the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District spoke with News 10 ABC to discuss some very important safety tips when ice fishing.

It is very popular in and around the Capital Region to ice fish on lakes, rivers, and ponds. But it is really important to head warnings and be reminded of safety tips when heading out.

First and foremost, be sure the body of water is frozen. It may appear to be on the surface but may not be all the way through. When drilling your fishing hole, be cautious that you don't fall in around where you are drilling. Beware of frostbite. If you go out on the water in freezing temperatures, you run the risk of frostbite. Stay alert of warnings and your surroundings. Don't ever risk your life when ice fishing,

There is a new app too that will warn you of hazards on certain bodies of water. The Send It App allows a platform for people to report hazards on the lakes for others to know about before ice fishing. You can get it through your app store.