What’s New on Amazon Prime: November 2018
With Halloween in the rearview, November on Amazon Prime Video features a whole lot of live football, plus Homecoming, the new Amazon original series starring Julia Roberts. On the movie side of things you’ve got Michael Clayton, The Mexican (with more Julia Roberts), Excalibur, and Made. And if you haven’t gotten your fill of horror in October, you can watch the original Child’s Play and both Hostel films.
Here’s the full list of what’s going to be streaming on Prime Video in November:
November 1
Live Sports
-Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
Movies
21 (2008)
2001 Maniacs (2005)
Alice (2016)
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)
Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999)
Child's Play (1988)
Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
Cruel Intentions (1999)
De-Lovely (2004)
Desperate Hours (1990)
Die Another Day (2002)
Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971)
Excalibur (1981)
Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
Hostel (2005)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
Like Water (2011)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Little Odessa (1994)
Lord of War (2005)
Made (2001)
Making Contact (Joey) (1985)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)
Mulholland Falls (1996)
My Girl (1991)
Terms of Endearment (1983)
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972)
The Mexican (2001)
The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta) (2004)
The Red Violin (Le violon rouge) (1998)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)
Weird Science (1985)
November 2
Series
*Homecoming (Prime Original series), Season 1
Movies
Wonder (2017)
November 3
Movies
Kick-Ass (2010)
November 6
Series
The Durrells in Corfu, Season 3
November 8
Live Sports
Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
November 9
Series
*Beat (Prime Original series), Season 1
*Little Big Awesome (Prime Original series), Season 1b
*Patriot (Prime Original series), Season 2
November 10
Movies
The Children Act (2017)
November 15
Live Sports
Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Series
The Expanse, Season 3
Movies
Gotti (2018)
November 16
Series
*Gymkhana Files (Prime Original series), Season 1
*Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Prime Original series), Season 1a
Movies
*Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (Prime Exclusive; available on Prime Video shortly following the theatrical release) (2018)
November 17
Movies
McQueen (2018)
Siberia (2018)
November 18
Movies
Condemned (2015)
November 20
Series
*Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece (Prime Original series), Special
*Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas (Prime Original series), Special
Little Women, Season 1
November 21
Movies
Box of Moonlight (1996)
Loving Pablo (2017)
November 22
Movies
Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea (2016)
November 24
Movies
Downsizing (2017)
November 29
Live Sports
Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
Movies
Harry Brown (2009)
November 30
Series
*Inside Jokes (Prime Original series), Season 1
Movies
Sleepless (2017)
Gallery - A Brief History of Movies That Got Their Own Breakfast Cereals: