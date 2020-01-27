Amazon Prime Has A ‘Cat TV’ Option

I absolutely love my Amazon Prime membership. I've used it in the past to purchase items I need for any costumes, I've ordered shoes, food, you name it. There's so many perks that Prime has to offer: one of them being Prime Video I came across something that as a cat owner, has made me love the service even more.

One of my friends told me I should type 'Cat TV' in the search bar, and it's safe to say I wasn't disappointed.

Prime Video offers free videos that would keep any indoor cat glued to the screen. There are scenes shot at people’s bird feeders in the woods. “Movies for Cats – Forest Birds and Chipmunks” has exactly that. So do “Songbirds and Squirrels on a Tree” and “Baby Robin’s Day Out.” And then there’s “Movies for Cats – Gray Catbirds.” One of my favorites? "Chipmunk Versus Corn Cob."

What's the best part? It's FREE!

I put the shows on for Peaches and she went CRAZY! Some of it was kind of like looking out the window at a larger scale for her and honestly, it's no wonder Amazon’s own Fire TV blog post about cat television says, “careful if your TV isn’t mounted strongly.” Yep. Totally can relate. She jumped up on coffee table and just watched (and kinda jumped at the TV on occasion.)

As fun as it was watching her love it, I don't think it's something that I could leave on the TV on her while I'm not home. I'd rather not need to spend the money on Prime for a new smart TV.