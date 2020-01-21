Beware of Amazon Scam

According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, there's a new scam involving Amazon that's going on. The Cuba, NY Police Department posted a warning about this scam on their facebook page. Below is what officials posted...

"Amazon is a very popular shopping site for most individuals. Please be aware of the most recent scam targeting Amazon shoppers. This email scam presents in a variety of ways, a few that have been brought to our attention are attached. If you have any questions or concerns with regards to your Amazon account, contact Amazon directly. DO NOT access your Amazon account through the email. Delete the email immediately upon receipt."

Below, see a few examples of the Amazon scam that you may receive...

Credit: Cuba Police Department, facebook