Holiday Shipping Deadlines in CNY
Make sure your gifts get there on time! Here are the shipping deadlines for central New York.
This is the shortest shopping season since 2013. Just what you want to hear, right? Less time to plan family gatherings, less time to bake, less time to shop, and less time for the gifts to get to their proper destination.
Holiday spending is expected to increase by 16% over the 2018 holiday season. With that comes a higher demand for shipping and possibilities of shipping issues. The best advice is to ship early! Or, choose the gift wrapping option when ordering online and have the gifts sent directly to the person.
Here are the holiday shipping deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery.
U.S. Postal Service
- Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments
- Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail
- Dec. 19: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 20: First Class
- Dec. 21: Priority Mail; Also deadline for Alaska and Hawaii to the mainland through Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express
See 2019 International shipping and military mail deadlines HERE.
FedEx
- Dec. 9: SmartPost
- Dec. 16: Ground and home delivery
- Dec. 19: Express Saver
- Dec. 20: Two-day options
- Dec. 23: Overnight options
- Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority
See pricing at www.fedex.com.
United Parcel Service
- Dec. 13: Last day to ship some UPS Ground packages
- Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select
- Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
- Dec. 23: Next Day Air
Learn more at www.ups.com.
Amazon shopping deadlines
Amazon has announced the dates for Prime members to place orders for delivery by Christmas with no minimum purchase, but that can vary by item and delivery speed.
- Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery on tens of millions of items
- Dec. 23: Last day for free one-day delivery on more than 10 million items
Good luck and happy holidays!