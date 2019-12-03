Holiday Shipping Deadlines in CNY

Make sure your gifts get there on time! Here are the shipping deadlines for central New York.

This is the shortest shopping season since 2013. Just what you want to hear, right? Less time to plan family gatherings, less time to bake, less time to shop, and less time for the gifts to get to their proper destination.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Holiday spending is expected to increase by 16% over the 2018 holiday season. With that comes a higher demand for shipping and possibilities of shipping issues. The best advice is to ship early! Or, choose the gift wrapping option when ordering online and have the gifts sent directly to the person.

Here are the holiday shipping deadlines for Dec. 25 delivery.

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments

Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail

Dec. 19: Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 20: First Class

Dec. 21: Priority Mail; Also deadline for Alaska and Hawaii to the mainland through Priority Mail Express

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

See 2019 International shipping and military mail deadlines HERE.

FedEx

Dec. 9: SmartPost

Dec. 16: Ground and home delivery

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: Two-day options

Dec. 23: Overnight options

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority

See pricing at www.fedex.com.

United Parcel Service

Dec. 13: Last day to ship some UPS Ground packages

Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23: Next Day Air

Learn more at www.ups.com.

Amazon shopping deadlines

Amazon has announced the dates for Prime members to place orders for delivery by Christmas with no minimum purchase, but that can vary by item and delivery speed.

Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery on tens of millions of items

Dec. 23: Last day for free one-day delivery on more than 10 million items

Good luck and happy holidays!

[USA Today]