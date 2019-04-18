Everything New On Amazon Prime in May 2019

Amazon Prime is adding a bunch of stuff in May (although weirdly most if it is in the middle and end of the month instead of the beginning). The studio’s fascinating remake of Suspiria will be available on May 3, while Idris Elba’s Yardie starts streaming on May 15. If you want older movies, they’ve got Reservoir Dogs , Private Parts , The Constant Gardener , and The Doors. Plus at the end of the month, Amazon’s TV series of Good Omens arrives.

May 1

Movie

Shanghai (2010)

May 2

Movie

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)

May 3

Movie

Suspiria - Amazon Original movie (2018)

May 5

Movie

Crash (2004)

May 8

Movie

Action Point (2018)

May 9

Movie

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

May 10

Series

* Sneaky Pete S3 – Amazon Original series

* Wishenpoof S2c – Amazon Original series

May 13

Movie

The Romantics (2010)

May 14

Movie

King of Thieves (2018)

May 15

Movie

* Yardie (2019) - Amazon Original movie

May 16

Movies

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Punisher (2004)

May 17

Series

* Fleabag S2 – Amazon Original series

The Durrells S3

Poldark S4

May 19

Movie

Federal Hill (1994)

May 20

Movie

Jesus' Son (1999)

May 22

Movie

Lulu on the Bridge (1998)

May 25

Movie

Morning Glory (2010)

May 26

Movie

The Frozen Ground (2013)

May 31

Movies

Antitrust (2001)

Awaiting (2015)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cougars Inc. (2011)

Deadtime Stories (1986)

Emperor (2012)

Eulogy (2004)

F/X (1986)

F/X2 (1991)

Super Dragon - Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung (1976)

Flawless (2007)

Fluke (1995)

Forbidden Ground (1969)

Free Money (1998)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Fun Size (2012)

Shaolin Drunk Fighter - Gimunsayukbang (1983)

Hart's War (2002)

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Jennifer Eight (1992)

Lost and Delirious (2001)

Chinese Hercules - Ma tou da jue dou (1973)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Murimgori (1982)

N.Y.C. Underground (2013)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Patriot Games (1992)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Private Parts (1997)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Shaolin vs. Lama - Shao Lin dou La Ma (1983)

Woman Avenger - Shi mei chu ma (1980)

Tao tie gong (1979)

The 'Burbs (1989)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Doors (1991)

The Ghostwriter (1997)

The Gift (2000)

The Letter (1940)

The Lonely Man (1957)

The People vs. George Lucas (2010)

The Puffy Chair (2005)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot (2007)

X+Y (2014)

Series

* Good Omens S1 – Amazon Original series