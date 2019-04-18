Everything New On Amazon Prime in May 2019
Amazon Prime is adding a bunch of stuff in May (although weirdly most if it is in the middle and end of the month instead of the beginning). The studio’s fascinating remake of Suspiria will be available on May 3, while Idris Elba’s Yardie starts streaming on May 15. If you want older movies, they’ve got Reservoir Dogs, Private Parts, The Constant Gardener, and The Doors. Plus at the end of the month, Amazon’s TV series of Good Omens arrives.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime next month:
New in May – Available for Streaming on Prime Video
May 1
Movie
Shanghai (2010)
May 2
Movie
The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)
May 3
Movie
Suspiria - Amazon Original movie (2018)
May 5
Movie
Crash (2004)
May 8
Movie
Action Point (2018)
May 9
Movie
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
May 10
Series
*Sneaky Pete S3 – Amazon Original series
*Wishenpoof S2c – Amazon Original series
May 13
Movie
The Romantics (2010)
May 14
Movie
King of Thieves (2018)
May 15
Movie
*Yardie (2019) - Amazon Original movie
May 16
Movies
Punisher: War Zone (2008)
The Punisher (2004)
May 17
Series
*Fleabag S2 – Amazon Original series
The Durrells S3
Poldark S4
May 19
Movie
Federal Hill (1994)
May 20
Movie
Jesus' Son (1999)
May 22
Movie
Lulu on the Bridge (1998)
May 25
Movie
Morning Glory (2010)
May 26
Movie
The Frozen Ground (2013)
May 31
Movies
Antitrust (2001)
Awaiting (2015)
Blaze You Out (2013)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Cougars Inc. (2011)
Deadtime Stories (1986)
Emperor (2012)
Eulogy (2004)
F/X (1986)
F/X2 (1991)
Super Dragon - Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung (1976)
Flawless (2007)
Fluke (1995)
Forbidden Ground (1969)
Free Money (1998)
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
Fun Size (2012)
Shaolin Drunk Fighter - Gimunsayukbang (1983)
Hart's War (2002)
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)
Jennifer Eight (1992)
Lost and Delirious (2001)
Chinese Hercules - Ma tou da jue dou (1973)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Murimgori (1982)
N.Y.C. Underground (2013)
Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
Patriot Games (1992)
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)
Private Parts (1997)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Shaolin vs. Lama - Shao Lin dou La Ma (1983)
Woman Avenger - Shi mei chu ma (1980)
Tao tie gong (1979)
The 'Burbs (1989)
The Big Wedding (2013)
The Constant Gardener (2005)
The Doors (1991)
The Ghostwriter (1997)
The Gift (2000)
The Letter (1940)
The Lonely Man (1957)
The People vs. George Lucas (2010)
The Puffy Chair (2005)
The Secret of NIMH (1982)
Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot (2007)
X+Y (2014)
Series
*Good Omens S1 – Amazon Original series
