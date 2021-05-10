Locally Filmed Must See Movie Is A Touching Story On Mental Health

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, this movie is a must-see. On top of that, it was filmed 100% in Syracuse.

I wrote an article about the release of Paper Spiders on Friday, linked here. While writing it, I realized I needed to see the movie. Saturday night I went to Amazon Prime and rented the movie and was quickly amazed. It exceeded the hype! It was described as a coming-of-age drama, and I don't think any other movie could define that genre of films better. This movie showcases mental health big time though.

The main story of the film is about a mother who is caught battling some pretty severe paranoia. Stefania LaVie Owen portrays Melanie, the daughter, who is trying her hardest to not only convince her mother that what she is experiencing is not happening. The story is hard to watch at times, sure, but it is so worth it by the end of the movie. I don't want to spoil the movie for you too much, so I'll leave it at that.

I believe this puts a spotlight big time on mental health for an older generation, I'm not sure if the point was to release it in May, but it was a very good decision to do so. The AHA had this to say about Mental Health Awareness Month.

May is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experiences. - AHA

Sadly there is a stigma to mental health issues, but I don't believe there should be. This movie shows everything can be improved. You do not have to live with a disorder or mental trouble in your life.

If you're interested in watching Paper Spiders, it is available on Amazon Prime right now.

