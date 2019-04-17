Comic books: They’re not just for kids anymore!

Okay, comics haven’t been for kids for a long time. And neither have comic book movies and shows. But The Boys is on a whole new level of adult content for superhero fiction. Based on the graphic (uh, like, really graphic) novel by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, it’s about a world where superheroes are real and up to no good. Here’s the official synopsis:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets. The Boys are Hughie (Jack Quaid, “The Hunger Games”), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban, “Star Trek”), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso, “Detroit”), Frenchie (Tomer Capon, “Hostages”), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara, “Suicide Squad”). Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”) guest stars as Hughie’s father.

For a while The Boys was going to be an Adam McKay movie. Eventually, McKay shifted into his political satire mode, and The Boys mutated into this series developed by Preacher ’s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, along with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. The trailer looks ... pretty faithful to the comics! The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime on July 26.