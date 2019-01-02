If you're driving with kids in the car, you won't be able to smoke. At least not in Western New York. Erie County joins Schenectady and Rockland counties, banning smoking in cars with children under age 18.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz signed the Public Health Protection Act that also bans smoking in or next to bus shelters and stops pharmacies from selling cigarettes.

“As elected officials we are charged with protecting the health and safety of the public we serve, and the Public Health Protection Act is evidence of the seriousness with which we accept that responsibility. While the dangers of tobacco use have long been known, this Act takes protections against tobacco’s deleterious health effects to the next level, curtailing the usage and sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes to protect children and non-smokers in public places,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz .

Pharmacies have until February to removed all tobacco or nicotine- containing products, including e-cigarettes, from their shelves.

If you're caught smoking in a vehicle with a child under the age of 18 or in or next to a city bus shelter you'll face a $50 fine for your first offense. Each additional offense increases in $50 increments.