New York Waitress Receives $1,000 Tip

Christmas came early for a New York server who was surprised with a $1,000 tip.

Caitlin Reilley, a photographer in Williamsville, New York, donated the large tip to a local server named Cassandra Elahrag. Caitlin started a Venmo challenge, asking her social media friends and followers to donate. 191 people gave close to $2,000 so Caitlin decides to spread the wealth, giving $1,000 to a server and the other $1,000 to a front line worker

"With local businesses having to shut down due to COVID and the holidays coming up, I wanted to show some love to someone," Reilley shared on Instagram.

Caitlin went to Break'n Eggs in Erie County, a place where her father, who passed away last year, use to eat. "I wanted to incorporate him in some way," she told WKBW. By the way, Caitlin raised a total of $1,954 and her father was born in 1954.

"I'm going to share it with my friends here," said Cassie through tears after receiving the Christmas surprise. "It pays my rent for three months."

Caitlin is off to surprise a front line worker with the remaining $1,000.

