Winters in New York can be no joke, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun along the way. With blizzards, bomb cyclones, and lake effect snow keeping Western New York snowplows busy, Erie County decided to make things a bit more personal - by giving residents an opportunity to name the county's fleet of snowplows.

The Erie County Department of Public Works' Highways Division had kids and adults submit their funniest and most creative potential plow names for a vote, with the top forty vote-grabbers becoming the official designations. If the last half of this winter is anything like the first half, they'll be getting some very good use soon.

Here Are The Winners Of Erie County's "Name A Plow" Contest The public submitted 3,116 potential plow truck names to the Erie County Department of Public Works. 215 finalists were selected for a final vote in Under 18 and Over 18 categories. After thousands of votes, here are some of the winning names we dig the most.

Here are the other 25 newly-christened plows.

Plowasaurus Rex (379)

Ice Force One (313)

The Blizzard Wizard (287)

Phony Zamboni (277)

Darth Blader (224)

Bills Make Me Wanna Plow (207)

Fast and Flurrious (178)

Spirit of ’77 (165)

Hippoplowtamus (161)

Six-Pack Jimmy (160)

Pancho Billa (154)

Catch My Drift (145)

Sir Scrapes-A-Lot (141)

Mr. Plow (133)

Blizzard Fillmore (125)

Han Snow-Lo (124)

Snow Force One (113)

Snow Daddy (112)

Snow Money Snow Problems (110)

Abominable Snow Plow (108)

Thundersnow (107)

Snowy McPlowington (104)

Ain’t Snow Stoppin’ Us Now (102)

Flake Effect (102)

Goo Goo Plow (99)