Manure Mayhem in New York – Reward Offered in Crap Covered Car Caper

Well this is a load of crap - literally.

Someone caused quite a stink in western New York when they dumped a load of a crap inside a car, A LOT of crap. It's something we've all probably thought about doing a time or two but not many have the nerve to actually do it. But someone did.

The manure mayhem occurred during the early morning hours of October 15th in the town of North Collins in Erie County. The entire inside of the car was covered in animal waste causing significant damage. And lets not even get started on the smell.

Photo Credit - Crime Stoppers of Western New York

Crime Stoppers is looking for information leading to the arrest of the mystery manure dumper. A $2,500 reward is even being offered.

If you have any information on the person who caused this stink, you're asked to call Buffalo Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161, use the Buffalo Tips app, or report a tip at Crimestopperswny.org.

What kind of crap did the car owner pull to have someone retaliate with that much manure? Where did the pile come from? How did they dump it into the car? Is there video? And does Farmer's Insurance know a thing or two about this because they've seen it a time or two? Inquiring minds want to know.